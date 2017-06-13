POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Sessions refuses to answer questions on conversations with Trump

Atty. Gen. Jeff  Sessions today refused to answer questions on conversations with President Trump concerning the handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein of the Senate Intelligence Committee if he ever talked with the president about the handling of the Russia probe, Sessions refused to answer. "I'm not able ... to confirm or deny" any conversations with the president, he said.

>> Watch Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testify before Senate

Latest updates

