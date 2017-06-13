Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Watch live and follow Times reporters for analysis
- Sessions has denied a third undisclosed meeting with Russian officials
- Sessions said his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey was not improper
- He is not answering questions on his conversations with Trump
Sessions refuses to answer questions on conversations with Trump
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions today refused to answer questions on conversations with President Trump concerning the handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein of the Senate Intelligence Committee if he ever talked with the president about the handling of the Russia probe, Sessions refused to answer. "I'm not able ... to confirm or deny" any conversations with the president, he said.