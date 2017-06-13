POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Sessions says he has 'confidence in' special counsel Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington on Feb. 16, 2011. (James Berglie/Zuma Press/TNS)
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said today he has "confidence in" special counsel Robert Mueller. The attorney general told the Senate Intelligence Committee that "I don't know about these reports" that President Trump might seek to fire Mueller and that he wouldn't comment on "hypotheticals." But, he said, he has known Mueller for years and "I have confidence in Mr. Mueller."

