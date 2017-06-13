Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Watch live and follow Times reporters for analysis
- Sessions has denied a third undisclosed meeting with Russian officials
- Sessions said his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey was not improper
- He is not answering questions on his conversations with Trump
Sessions says he has 'confidence in' special counsel Robert Mueller
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said today he has "confidence in" special counsel Robert Mueller. The attorney general told the Senate Intelligence Committee that "I don't know about these reports" that President Trump might seek to fire Mueller and that he wouldn't comment on "hypotheticals." But, he said, he has known Mueller for years and "I have confidence in Mr. Mueller."