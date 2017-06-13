POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Sessions hearingWhite House
reporting from washington

Sessions says the foreign policy team he led during the campaign 'never functioned ... as coherent team'

Noah Bierman

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, who served as a top campaign advisor to President Trump, diminished his own role in crafting foreign policy during his Senate testimony Tuesday.

Sessions chaired Trump's foreign policy advisory committee, normally a point of pride. But as the campaign's Russia ties have come under scrutiny, Sessions sought to downplay his influence.

“We met a couple times maybe ...," Sessions said in response to a question. "But we never functioned, frankly, Mr. Chairman, as a coherent team.”

Trump and his allies almost always characterize their work as top notch, rarely conceding any sense of dysfunction.

But during the campaign, there were multiple outside reports of disorganization, making Sessions' claim plausible.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°