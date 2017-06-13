Sessions says the foreign policy team he led during the campaign 'never functioned ... as coherent team'

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, who served as a top campaign advisor to President Trump, diminished his own role in crafting foreign policy during his Senate testimony Tuesday.

Sessions chaired Trump's foreign policy advisory committee, normally a point of pride. But as the campaign's Russia ties have come under scrutiny, Sessions sought to downplay his influence.

“We met a couple times maybe ...," Sessions said in response to a question. "But we never functioned, frankly, Mr. Chairman, as a coherent team.”

Trump and his allies almost always characterize their work as top notch, rarely conceding any sense of dysfunction.

But during the campaign, there were multiple outside reports of disorganization, making Sessions' claim plausible.