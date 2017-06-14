House Majority Whip, several others, shot at congressional baseball practice

At least five people were shot, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), told CNN from the scene of shooting.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. Police in Alexandria, located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Wounded people were being taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said.

The shooter "was going after elected officials," Brooks said, noting that the location of the congressional practice session was well known in the area.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), interviewed on MSNBC, said he was in the batting cage, separate from field, when he heard a shot, then a rapid succession of shots. He saw Scalise shot "but moving," Paul said.

Two congressional aides in the outfield were down, trying to stay low as shots ringing in the dirt around them, he said.

Paul said he heard perhaps 50 to 60 shots, which he said sounded like they were coming from an AR-15 or similar rifle.

Capitol Police officers were present because Scalise, 51, a member of the congressional leadership was there.

"We were really lucky that they were there," he said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Trump was aware of the shooting.