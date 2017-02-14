Speaker Paul Ryan declines to support independent Russian investigation after Flynn's resignation

Speaker Paul D. Ryan panned calls Tuesday for an independent investigation into Russia after the resignation of President Trump's national security advisor, Michael Flynn, saying the administration will explain what happened.

Ryan said it "was right to ask for his resignation" after disclosures that Flynn, a retired general, misled some in the administration about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. It remains unclear whether Trump asked for Flynn to step down.

Ryan dismissed the need for further investigation. Congress already is investigating Russia's intervention in the November election.

"I’ll leave it up to the administration to describe the circumstances," Ryan said. "I’m not going to prejudge any of the circumstances surrounding this until we have all of the information."

Several members of Congress have pressed for a fuller investigation into the administration's relations with Russia after it was disclosed that Flynn had discussed U.S.-imposed sanctions on the country ahead of the inauguration. The Washington Post reported that other Trump administration officials were made aware of the talks.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Congress should "exhaustively" examine Flynn's actions.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has pushed for a 9/11-style panel to investigate Russia's role in the election.

House and Senate Intelligence committees are pursuing investigations, but some in Congress would prefer an independent query to take over a broader role.

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, had backed Flynn earlier Monday, before his resignation. Nunes thanked Flynn for his service Tuesday and lamented in a statement that Washington can be a "rough town for honorable people."