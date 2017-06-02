Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- President Trump pulls the United States out of the Paris climate change accord
- Michael Flynn and Trump's personal lawyer are among seven subpoenaed in Russia investigation
- Why Trump might be too optimistic about China's 'handling' of North Korea's missile tests
Special counsel investigation includes Manafort case, may expand to attorney general
The Associated Press has learned that the special counsel running the U.S. investigation into possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia's government has assumed oversight of an ongoing investigation involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
The investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller may also expand to look into the roles of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein in the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.
The Justice Department's criminal investigation into Manafort, who was forced to resign in August amid questions over his past business dealings in Ukraine, predated the election and the counterintelligence probe investigating possible collusion between Moscow and associates of Trump.
The move to consolidate the matters indicates that Mueller is assuming a broad mandate in his new role.