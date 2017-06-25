Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump supporters attack independence of Robert S. Mueller III in new ads
- Vice President Pence dropped in on the Koch brothers conference in Colorado
- Trump suggests the special counsel and his Russia probe team are conflicted by their Comey and Clinton ties
- President signs bill to ease discipline and firing of Veterans Affairs Department employees
Top GOP leader says Senate on track for healthcare vote, but 'it's going to be close'
|Lisa Mascaro
Senate GOP Whip John Cornyn said leaders are working over weekend to bring five Republican senators who oppose the healthcare overhaul on board.
The Senate remains on track to start Wednesday's procedural votes in hopes of passing the bill next week.
“But it’s going to be close,” the No. 2 Republican told reporters Sunday at the wealthy Koch network’s donor summit.
Cornyn said Trump is "important in the process" but acknowledged hopes for a Fourth of July bill signing expressed by one Republican lawmaker were “optimistic.”
The Texas senator also downplayed criticism from fellow Republicans of a rushed process, saying consumers need relief from spiking premiums.
“It’s not going to get any easier,” he told reporters. “We don’t have the luxury of waiting around.”