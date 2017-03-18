Trump administration reportedly blocks anti-protectionist statement at G-20 meeting

The Trump administration on Saturday reportedly rejected anti-protectionist language in a statement by finance chiefs of the world's most important economies after a summit meeting in Germany.

A communique from finance ministers, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after the Group of 20 meeting failed to include a phrase from the last such meeting in September that stated the nations would "reject protectionism," according to news reports.

“I understand what the president’s desire is and his policies and I negotiated them from here, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Mnuchin said at a news conference Saturday after the summit in Baden-Baden, according to the Washington Post.

Pierre Moscovici, the European Union's economics commissioner told the Wall Street Journal that “it was not the best communique that was ever produced by the G-20, certainly.”

The move came as President Trump has vowed to pursue an "America first" agenda that includes striking better trade deals. He has pulled out of the Trans Pacific Partnership pact and wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

"I don't believe in an isolationist policy. But I also believe a policy of trade should be a fair policy," Trump said at a news conference Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"And the United States has been treated very, very unfairly by many countries over the years. And that's going to stop," he said.