Trump calls for unity as the shooting threatens to inflame political tensions

President Trump called for unity Wednesday following the shooting at a GOP baseball practice, which wounded at least five people and threatened to increase political tensions within the country.

"We may have our differences, but we do well, in times like these, to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because, above all, they love our country," Trump said in a televised address from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

"We are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good," Trump said.

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. The shooter died in custody as a result of wounds he suffered during the incident, Trump said.

Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Trump.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip and was in stable condition in a local hospital. Two Capitol police officers and at least two others also were wounded, Trump said.

Trump praised the response of the Capitol Police detail that was at the baseball field to protect Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House.

"Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault," Trump said, adding that "everyone on that field is a public servant."

The GOP baseball team was practicing for an annual game between Republican and Democratic lawmakers at Nationals Park in Washington. Congressional staff also were at the practice.

Trump also commended the "brave first responders" from Alexandria Police, Fire and Rescue who arrived on the scene.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Trump said he spoke with Scalise's wife and pledged his "full and absolute support" for the Scalise family.

"Congressman Scalise is a friend, and a very good friend. He's a patriot, and he's a fighter. He will recover from this assault. And, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world," Trump said.