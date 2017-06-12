Trump friend says president might fire special counsel Robert Mueller

A close friend of Donald Trump's said the president "is considering perhaps terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller, fueling speculation that has been building in Washington that Trump could intensify the struggle over the Russia investigation.

"I think he's weighing that option," Chris Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax, a conservative website, told PBS NewsHour on Monday. "I think it's pretty clear by what one of his lawyers said on television recently."

"I personally think it would be a very significant mistake," Ruddy added.

Ruddy's mention of "one of his lawyers" appeared to be a reference to Jay Sekulow, a lawyer who appeared on ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday and implied Trump was considering the idea.

Whether Trump has the legal authority to fire Mueller is legally untested. Justice Department regulations say that a special counsel can be fired by the Attorney General "for cause."

In testimony last week, responding to a question from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.), Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein, implied that Mueller could not be fired directly by the president. Trump could order Rosenstein to fire Mueller. What would happen if he refused to agree is unclear.

Ruddy is a longtime friend of Trump's who consults with him often. He was at the White House today and met with several people familiar with Trump's thinking, a White House official said.

Ruddy also said that Trump had initially approached Mueller about becoming FBI director after Trump fired James Comey last month.

When Comey was fired, he was overseeing the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign. His firing, and his Senate testimony last week that Trump requested loyalty from him and requested that he drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, raised significant questions about Trump's willingness to let the investigation proceed independently.

Mueller previously ran the FBI and has garnered bipartisan praise.