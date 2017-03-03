Trump fires back at Democrat over Russia ties, calls Schumer a 'total hypocrite'

His administration under fire over Russian contacts, President Trump shot back at Democrats on Friday by posting an old photo of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) having a doughnut and coffee with Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling the senator a "total hypocrite" and somewhat jokingly calling for an investigation.

Above the smiling photo-op, Trump wrote: "We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!"

Trump, who rarely passes up an opportunity to punch back when under attack, was responding to Democrats' calls for an investigation into Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' failure to tell Congress under oath about two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Sessions agreed to recuse himself Thursday from any investigation related to Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.

The president had "zero" interaction with Russian officials about his campaign and his presidency, a White House spokeswoman told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"The president himself knows what his involvement was, and that's zero, and I think he is the you know primary person that he's be held responsible and he had no interaction," Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders said.

When asked whether the president is concerned that there are more contacts between his circle and Russian officials that he doesn't know about, Sanders said, "I don't think so."

Trump's taunting tweet was part of a running tit-for-tat exchange between the White House and the Senate minority leader on social media.

Schumer had written on Twitter on Thursday that Congress should expand its investigation into Russia's intelligence effort to tip the 2016 election in Trump's favor.

"The bottom line is we have an obligation to get to the truth. We must evaluate the scope of Russia's interference in our election," Schumer tweeted.

In response, White House communications official Dan Scavino posting the photograph of Schumer and Putin smiling together, writing: "Do it over a donut and coffee."

Schumer, however, had a quick comeback for Trump's latest missive.