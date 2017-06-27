Trump on healthcare bill: 'If we don't get it done ... that's OK'

President Trump said that if the healthcare bill fails to pass in the Senate, he won't like it — but "that's OK."

Trump spoke Tuesday at a gathering of Senate Republicans after their leaders delayed a vote on their healthcare bill until at least next month.

Trump said, "This will be great if we get it done and if we don't get it done it's going to be something that we're not going to like and that's OK and I can understand that."

He added, "I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public, very, very important for the people of our country."