- Senate GOP leaders, fearing defeat, abruptly delay healthcare vote until after July 4 holiday
- Senate healthcare bill would add 22 million to ranks of uninsured and raise costs for poor and sick, Congressional Budget Office says
- White House warning that Syria is preparing another poison gas attack tests Trump's credibility
- Trump hails Supreme Court decision on his travel ban as a "clear victory for our national security"
- Advocates for immigrants and refugees are disappointed but take hope from court's limits on Trump's travel ban
Trump on healthcare bill: 'If we don't get it done ... that's OK'
|Associated Press
President Trump said that if the healthcare bill fails to pass in the Senate, he won't like it — but "that's OK."
Trump spoke Tuesday at a gathering of Senate Republicans after their leaders delayed a vote on their healthcare bill until at least next month.
Trump said, "This will be great if we get it done and if we don't get it done it's going to be something that we're not going to like and that's OK and I can understand that."
He added, "I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public, very, very important for the people of our country."