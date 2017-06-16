Trump's financial disclosure form: It's complicated

The White House on Friday released President Trump's personal financial disclosure, offering the most extensive look to date at his personal finances and the complex portfolio of real estate and other holdings that made him a billionaire.

The 98-page filing with the Office of Government Ethics lists 565 separate roles that Trump holds in his vast business empire, largely LLCs and corporations established to manage his hotels, apartments and golf courses.

It itemizes hundreds of sources of income and other assets, some only in broad ranges that make identifying an exact annual income or overall net worth difficult.

The disclosure also shows debts of at least $315 million in mortgages.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump "welcomed the opportunity to voluntarily file" the disclosure form, noting one was not due until his second year in office.

Trump signed off on the release of the document on Wednesday -- his 71st birthday.

The president reported more than $37 million in income from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., where he traveled regularly during his first months in office and hosted the president of China and prime minister of Japan.

His new Washington hotel accounted for nearly $20 million in income. The property is at the heart of a new lawsuit by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia. They argue that by his retaining ownership in the hotel and other venture, he violates a constitutional ban on accepting so-called emoluments from foreign states.

Trump also reported $84,292 in income from his Screen Actors Guild Pension.

Royalties from his 1987 book, "The Art Of The Deal," ranged from $100,000 to $1 million, while a 2007 book, "Think Big and Kick Ass," offered little income nearly a decade later.

In March, 180 administration officials released their own financial disclosure forms. Among them were Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose form also accounted for Ivanka Trump.

President Obama's 2016 financial disclosure form was far simpler -- and just eight pages long.

Vice President Mike Pence reported far fewer assets and decidedly less complex personal finances, consisting of his salary as governor of Indiana and participation in the state pension program.