Trump's attorney said to be planning to file complaint against Comey for memo leaks

President Trump’s personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey over details Comey revealed during his congressional testimony, a source told the Associated Press.

Trump’s legal team will file a complaint early next week with the Justice Department’s inspector general, according to a person close to the legal team who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. The complaint will take issue with Comey’s revelation that he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter notes he took of his private conversations with the president.

The team is also expected to file a submission with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump has a long history of threatening to file complaints and lawsuits and not following through.

Trump's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, previously issued a statement saying the president's team would "leave it [to] the appropriate authorities” to determine whether the leaks “should be investigated along with all those others being investigated.”

The prospect of legal action raises questions about whether Trump has executive privilege when it comes to his conversations with Comey, and whether Comey's release violated that.



