Trump said China is 'trying hard' to handle North Korea. Here's why that may be overly optimistic
|Jonathan Kaiman
The narrative is becoming familiar. North Korea test-fires a missile; the White House issues a vaguely worded threat; and the cycle of tensions continues unabated.
On Monday morning, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile, its third in as many weeks.
The projectile flew for six minutes, then landed in the waters near Japan.
Then President Trump took to Twitter.
With so much else in the American political news cycle — deadly stabbings in Portland, Ore., Trump’s meetings in Europe, the FBI’s inquiry into Trump’s possible Russia ties — the tweet has gotten lost in the mix. Yet if the president’s words are to be taken at face value, they may suggest a misreading of the rapidly evolving situation in Northeast Asia.
Here’s what’s been happening, and why Trump’s response may have been overly optimistic.