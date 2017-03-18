Trump says Merkel meeting was 'great,' then blasts Germany for NATO bills

President Trump on Saturday followed up what he called a "great" meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel by blasting her country for what he said were unpaid bills for NATO defense.

On Twitter, Trump reiterated a point he made at his joint news conference Friday with Merkel that many NATO nations owe money to the alliance and the U.S. because they haven't paid their fair share.

This time, he chastised Germany for not paying enough "for the powerful, and very expensive, defense" NATO and the U.S. provide.