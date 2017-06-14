House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter, who has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
Trump supporters link congressional baseball practice shooting to Bernie Sanders, pointing to fake quote
The gunman who attacked Republican congressional members at a baseball practice Wednesday morning campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders during the presidential election.
It didn't take long for some to connect the shooting to Sanders himself. One person in particular, Jack Posobiec — a Trump supporter who has pushed the conspiracy theory surrounding DNC staffer Seth Rich's death — especially fueled that idea.
"Just 4 days ago Bernie Sanders ordered his followers to 'take down' Trump," he tweeted.
Sanders did not say that. Posobiec seemed to pull it from a CNN headline that describes Sanders' nearly hourlong speech at Sunday's People's Summit.
The headline, "Sanders to faithful: Take down Trump, take over Democratic Party," refers to Sanders' message of resistance to the establishment rule, one that he campaigned on and since has reiterated, and his strong criticism of Trump.
Sanders called Trump "perhaps the worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country" in his speech and ended by saying, "I want you to think about the incredibly brave heroes and heroines in our history against unbelievably daunting odds who risked their lives for social justice, for economic justice, for racial justice."
But he did not at any point say anyone should "take down" the president.
CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield, in her description of Sanders' speech, said he urged supporters "to take down President Trump's agenda."
But the mischaracterization hasn't stopped people from retweeting Posobiec, who has hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers. The tweet also made its way to the top of "The Donald" subreddit — a discussion group for Trump supporters.
Sanders since has commented on the shooting.
"Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest, possible terms," Sanders said.