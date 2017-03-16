Trump's budget cuts would free billions to build a border wall and ramp up deportations

President Trump's sweeping budget cuts would free billions of dollars that he proposes to spend on building a border wall and increasing deportations, two of his signature campaign pledges.

He wants to increase funding by $1.5 billion for detaining and quickly deporting immigrants found in the country illegally, according to the White House budget plan released Thursday.

On top of that, he's requested $2.6 billion for building the "big, beautiful wall" he promised rowdy crowds during the election, making it one of the single largest projects proposed in his budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

That also accounts for 90% of the total increase in funding Trump is seeking for the Department of Homeland Security. Trump wants to increase the agency's budget by $2.8 billion, or 6.8%, over the current year.

To ramp up the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, Trump requested $314 million to hire and train 1,000 new deportation officers and 500 Border Patrol agents next year. Those hires would be a first step toward bringing on board 15,000 more officers and agents Trump demanded in his immigration orders in January.

The cash for the wall would be on top of an additional $1.5 billion the White House wants from Congress this year, bringing Trump's total funding request to $4.1 billion for the wall so far, a fraction of the estimated $12 billion-$38 billion cost for the project.

The budget request did not include a way for Mexico to pay for constructing the barrier, as Trump pledged during the campaign.

The boost in border spending would be paid for in part by cuts to some transportation security programs and disaster preparedness grants.

The Transportation Security Administration would be cut by $80 million in part by raising airline passenger fees and reducing funding for teams that use bomb-sniffing dogs, bag searches, and other techniques to conduct spot checks at train and bus stations, ports and other transportation hubs.

Trump's budget also cuts $667 million state and local grants managed by the Federal Emergency Management Administration and requires state and local authorities to match 25% of funding for all grants geared toward preparing for emergencies and disasters.

The budget would add $1.5 billion in cybersecurity funding to help defend federal computers from hackers and protect the networks that run important parts of U.S. infrastructure such as the electrical grid and water supply.

Trump also asked for $15 million to jump-start a program to require all U.S. employers to check every new hire against a federal work authorization database called E-Verify.