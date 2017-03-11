An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor said he was fired Saturday after refusing Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' request to resign along with other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Obama.

U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara said he had received assurances last year from President Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on, according to a person with knowledge of Bharara's actions. The person wasn't authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sessions asked Friday for the resignations of dozens of politically appointed U.S. attorneys. He wanted "to ensure a uniform transition" to the Trump administration, spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

Bharara, known for crusading against public corruption, tweeted Saturday that was fired.

Representatives for Bharara's office declined to comment after word that Bharara's name was included on Sessions' list.

The Justice Department declined to comment Saturday.

