Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.

Here's what we know so far:

Update on Rep. Scalise's condition: Internal injuries, severe bleeding, more operations needed

Rep. Steve Scalise in March. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Rep. Steve Scalise in March. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Medstar Washington Hospital Center has released an update on the condition of Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday.

"Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates."

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
71°