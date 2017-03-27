Venezuela in showdown with OAS, U.S. over political prisoners

The besieged leftist government of Venezuela is under mounting pressure after the United States and 13 of the hemisphere's other leading nations demanded the release of political prisoners and other pro-democracy concessions.

The Organization of American States, the region's main collective body, has threatened to suspend Venezuela because of what it called the autocratic repression imposed by President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro's foreign minister, Delcy Rodriguez, will appear Monday before an OAS panel in Washington to plead her government's case. This comes after members of the Venezuelan delegation stormed out of OAS meetings last week, according to diplomats.

OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro, in a report on Venezuela, noted that Maduro canceled both a referendum that could have recalled his government and later regional elections, after the opposition made huge gains in parliamentary voting in 2015. A Maduro-controlled Supreme Court then stripped the parliament of much of its power.

In addition, thousands of people have been arrested for their political beliefs, Almagro said, including opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been in jail for three years.

The OAS is demanding Venezuela hold elections or risk suspension from the group, a drastic measure. The last time a country was suspended was when the military and right-wing politicians staged a coup against the elected president in Honduras in 2009.

Under OAS regulations, a country can be suspended when the "democratic order" is "altered."

Venezuela is in the throes of a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis. The oil-rich country has among the highest homicide and inflation rates in the world and suffers from severe shortages of food and medicine.

The Maduro government angrily condemned the OAS actions as "imperialist interference" and vowed to resist. Adan Chavez, brother of the late Hugo Chavez, the socialist strongman who set Venezuela on its revolutionary path, claimed the OAS was plotting a coup against Maduro.

Maduro views much of his opposition as right-wing oligarchs who have long repressed the poor.

Although the OAS has often been accused of pro-Washington tendencies, it is significant that 13 nations in addition to the United States are united in condemning Venezuela. This marks a shift away from populist regimes in much of Latin America.

The Trump administration, which has shown little interest in Latin America beyond Mexico, did issue instructions to diplomats to find ways through the OAS to put pressure on Venezuela, according to people familiar with the matter.

Those instructions came despite parallel administration plans to slash funds to the OAS and other multilateral institutions like the United Nations.

Trump recently spoke by telephone to the presidents of Chile and Brazil and in both cases discussed Venezuela, the White House said. And he met at the White House with Lilian Tintori, the wife of Lopez, the jailed opposition leader, as she lobbied for her husband's freedom.

The Treasury Department earlier this year slapped sanctions on Venezuela's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, alleging he was a major drug trafficker, charges he denied.

"We're not pushing for Venezuela's expulsion from the OAS at this time," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said late last week.

"However, we do think the OAS is the appropriate venue to deal with the ongoing situation in Venezuela," he said. "Elections are essential to securing accountability, and the Venezuelan people deserve a voice in creating solutions to the myriad economic, political, and social and humanitarian challenges that they face."