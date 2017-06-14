POLITICS
GOP baseball shooting live updates: 'We are united in our anguish,' Paul Ryan declares to Congress
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.

Here's what we know so far:

Watch: Eyewitness footage of shooting at congressional baseball practice

Warning: Video contains graphic content.

Noah Nathan was walking past the Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., when he heard gunshots.

His recording, obtained by "PBS NewsHour," lasts for just over five minutes. In it, roughly 64 to 66 shots can be heard.

Rep. Steve Scalise and four others were injured in the shooting. 

Latest updates

