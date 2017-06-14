House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter, who has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
Watch: Eyewitness footage of shooting at congressional baseball practice
Warning: Video contains graphic content.
Noah Nathan was walking past the Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., when he heard gunshots.
His recording, obtained by "PBS NewsHour," lasts for just over five minutes. In it, roughly 64 to 66 shots can be heard.
Rep. Steve Scalise and four others were injured in the shooting.