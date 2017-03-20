Watch live: FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress on Russia and wiretapping

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats prepare to press Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch
- Justice Department appeals ruling that blocked its latest travel ban
- Trump makes a joke about explosive accusation that Obama spied on him
- U.S. warns of military option if North Korea continues push for nuclear weapons
- Gorsuch might have to explain why the Scalia doctrine isn't just an excuse to be conservative
- Trump proposes $1.1-trillion spending plan
- Trump voters would be among the biggest losers under the GOP's Obamacare replacement