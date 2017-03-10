White House celebrates the new jobs report, even though Trump was skeptical of the data before

The White House quickly seized on new employment data Friday as evidence of renewed confidence in the nation’s economy under President Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the 235,000 jobs added in February “great news for American workers,” a sentiment seconded by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The jobs report covered the first full month of the Trump administration, and the upward trend line is consistent with gains that occurred during the Obama administration.

But it was the first hard data to back up the anecdotal evidence or opinions that Trump and his top aides have cited to back up their contention that employers are expressing confidence that the new administration’s policies will help sustain and perhaps accelerate long-term positive trends.

The White House's eagerness to seize on the Bureau of Labor Statistics data was notable given how the president has long expressed skepticism that it reflects the true health of the economy and accurately presents the jobs picture.

"So many people can't get jobs. The unemployment number, as you know, is totally fiction," Trump said at a post-election rally in Iowa in December.

The president's critics, expecting Trump to take credit for the new numbers, launched a preemptive strike earlier Friday.

American Bridge, an opposition outfit led by Clinton loyalist David Brock, launched trumpeconomy.com as a repository for announcements of job cuts and plant closures across the country.

"Trump's economy is making outsourcing great again, and we're going to hold him accountable for his lies, distractions, and economic failures in the White House," Brock said in a statement.