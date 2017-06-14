POLITICS
GOP baseball shooting live updates: Rep. Steve Scalise among 5 wounded as gunman opens fire on practice field
Watch live: President Trump delivers a statement on the GOP baseball shooting
Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.

Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.

Here's what we know so far:

Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look

Kurtis Lee
(AP file photo)
(AP file photo)

He’s served in Congress since 2008 and has risen to the highest ranks among House Republicans.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District, which spans areas outside New Orleans.

On Wednesday, Scalise was among those injured when a gunman opened fire on an early-morning baseball practice attended by Republican members of Congress. He’s expected to recover.

Scalise, 51, has deep political roots in Louisiana. Before arriving in Washington, he served in both the Louisiana state House and Senate for more than a decade.

His Louisiana congressional district is reliably Republican. In November, he was reelected with nearly 75% support over his Democratic challenger.

Scalise has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. On Wednesday, Trump offered prayers to the congressman. 

Scalise is married and has two daughters.

Latest updates

