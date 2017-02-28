Why are Democratic women wearing white tonight?

As President Trump looks out from the rostrum when he gives his speech to Congress tonight, the rows of members of Congress looking back at him will be dotted with women in white.

Many of the female Democrats, including the majority of the women in California's delegation, are wearing white to the speech, the color the suffragettes wore as they fought for the right to vote. It was also the color that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wore at major campaign events, and at Trump's inauguration.

“It’s really important to show that what candidate Trump said about women and the way that he has behaved toward women in the past is not an acceptable standard for a president,” House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier) said. “We want a visual reminder to him that suffragettes wore white and we are not going to let him take us backward. We are not going to let men dictate the choices that we have in our lives. We are not going to stand for a president that doesn’t respect us and take our perspective into account.”

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) said Democrats wanted to show unity with women who have recently protested against Trump “and just women in solidarity with each other against a president who ran a campaign that was rooted in misogyny."