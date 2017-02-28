Wilbur Ross, to be key player in NAFTA negotiations, confirmed as Commerce secretary

Wilbur Ross , the billionaire investor who will play a leading role in President Trump ’s proposed revamping of the North American Free Trade Agreement , easily won Senate confirmation Monday night to be the administration’s Commerce secretary.

Unlike some other Trump nominees who faced intense opposition from Senate Democrats , Ross had a relatively smooth confirmation hearing and cleared the full Senate on a vote of 72 to 27.

Just before the vote, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), the ranking minority member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, urged fellow lawmakers to vote for Ross, despite what he said was the Trump administration’s refusal to release written answers to questions from Senate Democrats about Ross’ investments in a Cyprus bank with reported financial ties to wealthy Russians.