Senate Democrats plan to talk -- and talk -- to criticize GOP healthcare plans

Senate Democrats are complaining they haven't been briefed on GOP plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the American Health Care Act.

The House passed the overhaul measure earlier this year but the Senate has not yet taken the bill to the floor or through the legislative process.

For the next several hours, Democrats plan to object to all of the Senate's unanimous consent requests — in other words, stall business so they can talk about healthcare.

"Democrats have still not seen the bill," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said from the floor. Schumer said the plan is being written behind closed doors because Republicans "are ashamed of it, plain and simple."

Senators will offer speech after speech into the evening, the Democratic leader said.

"If Republicans are not going to allow debate on their bill on the floor or in committee," Democrats will, Schumer said.