How to watch Jeff Sessions testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify today before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

If you're planning to watch or just want to catch up on the story, we can help:

Meet the members of the committee. Sessions' former Senate colleagues are expected ask him about his meetings with Russian diplomats, as well as President Trump's firing of James B. Comey as FBI director and Comey's account of his interactions with the president.

How influential is Sessions in the Trump White House? His reach can be found throughout the Trump administration.

Confused about how many investigations are in the works? This explainer will help sort things out.

Join us at latimes.com at 11:30 a.m. for a live stream of the Sessions hearing and commentary and analysis from our veteran political writers.