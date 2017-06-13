Before Sessions swore his oath, his wife of 48 years embraced him. Mary Sessions sat just behind her husband in the hearing room as the attorney general endured more than two hours of pointed questions.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee will be remembered for its friction , but there was one light moment.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) took a moment to give his former Senate colleague some warm wishes and to note Mrs. Sessions was in attendance.

"Attorney general, it's good to see you here. It's good to see Mary," Blunt said. "I know that there's probably ... other places you'd both rather be today, but you've always looked at public service as something you did together, and it's good to see you here together.... And know that your family continues to be proud and supportive of what you do."

Sessions smiled and thanked the senator, adding, "I've been blessed indeed."

Earlier this year, Sessions offered a similar line when testifying on Capitol Hill during his confirmation hearing. Asked whether he ever disagreed with his wife, he said no, and then corrected himself since he was under oath: only on occasion.