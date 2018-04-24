Justin Anderson's call-up by Angels really hits home

He was so excited and blindsided by the news that he was being promoted to the Angels that Justin Anderson admitted he broke down.
He was distracted to the point where he didn't realize until a short time later that the story was even better.
Anderson would be joining the Angels in Houston, where he was born and raised.
"I lost it," said the right-handed reliever, who learned that the Angels were playing the Astros in a text from his girlfriend. "I was like, 'You gotta be kidding me.' "
Anderson, 25, starred at St. Pius X High, eight miles from Minute Maid Park. An Astros fan, he recalled attending games in the stadium that used to be called Enron Field.
As a kid, he even ran the bases at the nearby Astrodome as part of a popular postgame promotion.
He said he expected to have 50 family members and friends at the game Monday, including some former college teammates from Texas San Antonio.
All of this was just a bonus on top of the stunning news delivered Sunday by Keith Johnson, the manager at triple-A Salt Lake.
"I did not see this coming at all," Anderson said. "I kinda was feeling like I could make a push this year, definitely. For it to come as fast as it did was totally unexpected."
A 14th-round pick in 2014, Anderson began the season at double-A Mobile before being promoted to Salt Lake and has not given up any runs in 8 2/3 innings total.
Blake Wood is put on the DL
The Angels had a roster spot available after sending starter Jaime Barria to Salt Lake on Sunday and needed another reliever when Blake Wood went on the disabled list Monday.
Wood's ailment was officially called a "right elbow posterior impingement," manager Mike Scioscia describing it as "a little tightness in his triceps."
Team officials believe Wood will be ready to return in 10 days.
The Angels also recalled Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake, giving them eight relievers again.
Parker Bridwell is sidelined
Parker Bridwell, a 10-game winner last season who has made one start for the Angels in 2018, was put the DL because of elbow inflammation. He had been pitching for Salt Lake.
The right-hander had an MRI exam Monday, the test revealing no evidence of "acute trauma" to his ligament, general manager Billy Eppler said.
Nolan Fontana, who has appeared in three games for the Angels this season, also is on the DL with Salt Lake because of a hamstring strain.
Short hops
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who left the Angels' game Sunday after being hit by a pitch in the forearm, didn't start. Scioscia said he anticipates Simmons returning to the lineup Tuesday. … Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) threw lightly, his first baseball activity since going on the DL retroactive to April 1.