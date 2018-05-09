Angels snap Rockies' six-game winning streak in 8-0 victory

Rene Rivera homered with a sore right hand, Jaime Barria threw efficiently into the sixth and the Angels beat Colorado 8-0 on Wednesday to end the Rockies' six-game winning streak.
Barria (3-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. Relievers Justin Anderson, Jose Alvarez and Akeel Morris allowed three hits the rest of the way as the Angels improved to 14-4 on the road.
Zack Cozart and Justin Upton both homered in the third. Rivera added a solo shot in the seventh despite taking a pair of foul tips off his right hand while catching in the fourth.
After a visit from the trainer, Rivera threw one of his practice tosses into left field.
Tyler Anderson (2-1) struggled over five innings and allowed four runs. His outing snapped Colorado's string of nine straight quality starts.
Ian Desmond had a rough day at the plate, striking out four times and stranding six runners.
It was another gem for Barria, who took a no-hitter into the sixth against Baltimore in his previous start.
The right-handed Barria kept the Rockies off balance by relying on a sneaky slider and fastball that was in the low 90s.
Cozart led off the game with a double and was brought in by Mike Trout. That halted a streak of 24 straight scoreless innings by Colorado's starters at home. The previous time a Rockies starter allowed a run at Coors Field was when Chad Bettis allowed four in the first inning on April 23 against San Diego.