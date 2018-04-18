Decision to suspend Canelo Alvarez allows boxing to move forward and address pressing issues

Nevada stopped the sport's most popular fighter from collecting a multimillion-dollar purse for his planned May 5 rematch against unbeaten, three-belt champion Gennady Golovkin, and commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III was quick to point out "these are the rules we have, and it doesn't matter what your last name is, or what money is being earned. We're not going to bend those rules, and I think the fight world appreciates that."