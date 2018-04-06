Conor McGregor due in court to face charges stemming from melee

Conor McGregor is expected to appear in a Brooklyn, N.Y., court Friday to face one felony charge and three misdemeanor counts in connection with his role during a UFC media-day melee, the New York Police Department said Friday.
An NYPD spokesman said McGregor remained at a Brooklyn police precinct Friday morning and would appear in court "sometime" later in the day.
McGregor appeared in video recorded during the fracas on Thursdayto be throwing a hand truck that struck the window of a bus carrying fighters, including Saturday night lightweight title fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, inside Barclays Center.
McGregor is the UFC's only simultaneous two-division champion, but is expected to officially lose his lightweight belt to the UFC 223 main-event winner between Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway.
Two UFC fighters who were to appear on Saturday's undercard, lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg, were injured by flying glass inside the bus and have been forced to withdraw from the card.
A UFC executive posted on Twitter that he had suffered a hand injury during the attack.
