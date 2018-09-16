Chargers get first win, beating Bills 31-20

A week after never leading, the Chargers never trailed, scoring four first-half touchdowns Sunday in beating Buffalo 31-20.
Philip Rivers, who didn’t throw his first incompletion until midway through the second quarter, finished with 256 passing yards on 23 of 27 attempts and a 143.2 rating.
After punting on their first possession, the Chargers scored touchdowns on their next four to open a 28-6 halftime lead and take control.
Melvin Gordon caught two passes for scores and Mike Williams caught one, the first of his career.
The Williams touchdown - a 10-yarder - was set up by a 25-yard Virgil Green reception. Williams caught the pass going up and over Buffalo’s Vontae Davis and Jordan Poyer.
He had another key first-quarter catch for 17 yards to convert a third-and-12 and set up one of Gordon’s touchdowns.
Williams made the grab before being twisted to the ground and losing his helmet. He then stood and emphatically signaled for a first down.
Gordon also rushed for a touchdown to match his career high with three scores. In two games, he has 15 receptions.
But after carving up the Bills in the first half, the Chargers offense did nearly nothing in the third quarter, finishing with three three-and-outs and four total yards.
Buffalo closed to within 28-13 by scoring on its first possession of the third quarter and was moving toward another score before an interception by Adrian Phillips killed a drive at the Chargers’ 25-yard line.
Josh Allen threw in desperation as Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram was hanging around the rookie quarterback’s waist.
The Chargers pressured Allen throughout. Buffalo’s first-round pick was making his first start.
The Chargers sacked him five times and intercepted him twice, rookie Kyzir White also picking off Allen midway through the fourth quarter.