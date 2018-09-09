How the Chargers and Chiefs match up in Week 1

Philip Rivers has started 192 NFL games, which is 191 more than Patrick Mahomes, his Kansas City counterpart Sunday. So the Chargers have a decided edge in quarterback experience. But Rivers has struggled against the Chiefs and their defensive coordinator, Bob Sutton. He is 2-8 with 12 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions and a 76.3 passer rating against Sutton, according to the Kansas City Star. Last season, Rivers threw for only one touchdown while being picked off six times in two losses to Kansas City. Five of those interceptions, however, went to Marcus Peters (now with the Rams) and Terrance Mitchell (now with the Cleveland Browns). Rivers’ problems were notable in that only three NFL teams surrendered more yards through the air last season than the Chiefs did. Of course, one of those teams was the New England Patriots, who did so en route to making the Super Bowl. Running back Melvin Gordon is coming off a 1,105-yard season and was pretty good in both losses to K.C. in 2017, totaling 157 rushing and 91 receiving yards. The Chiefs figure to be without starting safety Eric Berry (heel) and probably will rely heavily on another safety, Ron Parker, who just rejoined the team a few days ago.