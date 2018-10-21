Melvin Gordon among Chargers' inactives for London game against Titans

The Chargers will be without running back Melvin Gordon on Sunday against Tennessee.
The running back was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon hurt himself during practice here Friday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Saturday.
His absence will mean more playing time for Austin Ekeler. The Chargers also have rookie Justin Jackson at running back and undrafted rookie Detrez Newsome, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.
Also inactive for the Chargers on Sunday were kicker Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) and offensive linemen Forrest Lamp and Trent Scott.
Michael Badgley will kick for the second straight week and offensive tackle Joe Barksdale (knee), linebacker Jatavis Brown (groin) and wide receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) are set to return.
Defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) and linebacker Kyzir White (knee) remained out. The Chargers hope to have both back after their upcoming off week.
Gordon has emerged through six games as one of the team's most versatile weapons.
He leads the Chargers with 466 rushing yards and has scored all six of their touchdowns on the ground. Three of those scores came last week against Cleveland. He is second on the team with 30 receptions for another 279 yards.