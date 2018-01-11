Tight end coach John McNulty is leaving the Chargers to take over the Rutgers offense

John McNulty, who just completed his second season as the Chargers’ tight ends coach, is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, according to a person familiar with the hire but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

McNulty, 49, led a talented Chargers positional group headed by veteran Antonio Gates, a future Hall of Famer who holds the NFL record with 114 touchdown catches as a tight end, and second-year pro Hunter Henry, one of the best young tight ends in the game.

A veteran of 15 seasons as an NFL assistant, McNulty spent five years (2004-2008) as an assistant at Rutgers, two as a wide receivers coach, one as a quarterbacks coach and two as an offensive coordinator.

He also helped Marcus Mariota develop in the spread offense as the quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2014-15.

McNulty, who will be working under third-year head coach Chris Ash, will be the ninth Rutgers offensive coordinator in nine years. Since he left New Jersey, the Scarlett Knights, who have struggled offensively for several years, have not had an offensive coordinator remain in the job for more than one season.

McNulty is replacing Jerry Kill, who had two years remaining on his contract when he retired in December because of health concerns.