Stars sit as Chargers fall to Saints 13-7 in exhibition at StubHub Center

Quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, two of the best in the NFL, put on a show while their teams’ fans roared. They threaded the tightest of openings, pushing the ball deep into the chests of their receivers.

It was some of the best action of the preseason – and it happened in Costa Mesa. Last week. During a practice.

If you were in attendance Sunday at StubHub Center for the Chargers and Saints preseason game, you still got to see Brees and Rivers go at it – it was just during a taped segment on the jumbotrons.

The star quarterbacks traded their cleats for sneakers and their helmets for ball caps, forcing anyone looking for more concrete conclusions during the 13-7 Chargers loss to dig a little deeper.

Even in a 31-point drubbing against Seattle in their preseason opener, the Chargers’ first units gave fans hope, with Rivers leading a strong opening drive for a touchdown. Against the Saints, though, the Chargers offense managed a meager 2.9 yards per play during a scoreless first half.

The defense wasn’t without blame. While the Chargers’ opening offensive drive netted minus-nine yards, that was way better than what happened right after they had to punt.

With the Chargers’ starting defense on the field, Saints backup quarterback Chase Daniel handed the ball to their third-string running back, rookie Alvin Kamara, who sprinted through the right side of the defense mostly untouched for a 50-yard touchdown.

Following the score, the loudspeaker at StubHub Center blared a song in which the singer fittingly growls the words “Wake up.”

After Kamara’s run, the Chargers defense seemed to wipe the crust out of its eyes, limiting the Saints to only a 53-yard field goal for the rest of the first half.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram, whom the Chargers gave close to $66 million this offseason, with more than $40 million guaranteed, looked right at home in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s 4-3 defensive scheme.

Ingram and safety Tre Boston teamed up for a sack with Ingram easily shoving Saints rookie tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who is 314 pounds, out of his way to get into the backfield.

Later in the half, Ingram so badly beat Ramczyk with a spin move that the left tackle had no choice to but to commit a holding penalty. And, before Ingram’s day ended, he got into the backfield for a third time, recording a solo sack before being penalized for an illegal tackle.

The Chargers’ defensive line, one of the team’s only totally healthy position groups, got help for the team’s secondary, which was filled with backups and rookies.

Four of the team’s top cornerbacks — Casey Hayward (hamstring), Jason Verrett (knee), Craig Mager (soft tissue injury) and Trovon Reed (hip) — all were unavailable due to injuries, opening the door for players like rookie cornerback Desmond King to get extended playing time.

King had a sack, a pass break up and a tackle for a loss.

The Chargers offense, though, didn’t get much help with Rivers sitting.

The offensive line, playing without starting tackles Joe Barksdale and Russell Okung, didn’t give Kellen Clemens, Rivers’ backup, a lot of time, and when Clemens did have opportunities, he and the offense struggled to string positive plays together.

Third-string QB Cardale Jones, whom the team acquired early in training camp, didn’t have much more luck, and the Chargers’ best drive ended when receiver Jamaal Jones fumbled the ball on the team’s only trip into the red zone.

The Chargers’ only points came on reserve safety Dexter McCoil’s 98-yard interception return.

Jones had a chance to lead the Chargers on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes, but back-to-back sacks led to a game-ending interception.

The Chargers will look for their first exhibition win Saturday against the Rams at the Coliseum.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. CAPTION Heavily favored Arrogate finishes second by half a length to Collected in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Heavily favored Arrogate finishes second by half a length to Collected in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress of receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams' acquired in a trade with Buffalo last Friday. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress of receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams' acquired in a trade with Buffalo last Friday.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports