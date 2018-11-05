Chargers release struggling kicker Caleb Sturgis, add Michael Badgley to active roster

The Chargers’ patience with Caleb Sturgis officially expired Monday when the team released the veteran kicker.
Sturgis missed six extra points and four field goals in five games and also was sidelined for two weeks because of a quadriceps injury.
Michael Badgley was added to the active roster from the practice squad and, barring any other moves, will be the kicker when the Chargers play at Oakland on Sunday.
Sturgis, 29, in his sixth NFL season, missed two extra points and a 42-yard field goal in the Chargers’ 25-17 victory Sunday at Seattle.
The performance was just the latest in a spring of rough outings for Sturgis, who signed a two-year, $4.45-million contract in March.
Badgley, a rookie out of Miami, was seven for seven on extra points and three for three on field goals for the Chargers in Sturgis’ absence this season.