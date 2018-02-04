Trail Blazers expressed interest in acquiring Clippers center DeAndre Jordan

The Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have discussed a trade involving L.A. center DeAndre Jordan but a formal offer was never made, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Clippers have been seeking a first-round draft pick, financial flexibility and young players in return for Jordan, according to the executives.
That would be somewhat similar to what they got when trading Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic as well as first- and second-round draft pick. The Clippers also sent the Pistons Willie Reed and Brice Johnson in the deal.
Any team that trades for Jordan will want to first know if he's willing to pick up his player option for next season (which would pay him $24.1 million) and also sign an extension.
Otherwise, Jordan could be a rental for a few months and then leave to become an unrestricted free agent. Teams that are interested in Jordan are hesitant to acquire him under those circumstances, according to the executives.
After making his debut with the Clippers on Saturday at Staples Center, Bradley was asked how he was able to focus on playing for his new team while his name was involved in more trade rumors, including one involving the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bradley was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Pistons last summer before being traded to the Clippers on Monday,
"That's part of the business," Bradley said after scoring eight points. "I don't worry about it. I went from Boston to Detroit and now I'm here. This is my focus here. I try to control what I can control. All I can control is going out there and playing hard and trying to get wins for the Clippers."
Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Austin Rivers, who is out because of a right ankle injury, will be closer to returning to play when the Clippers travel to Detroit for Friday's game. The Clippers also play at Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Boston.
"We're hoping for the road trip that he can play," Doc Rivers said. "So that's good news."
