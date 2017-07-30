Clippers' Danilo Gallinari breaks bone in hand while punching an opponent during exhibition game

Danilo Gallinari, the newly acquired forward of the Clippers, will miss the EuroBasket tournament after fracturing a bone in his hand when he struck an opponent during an exhibition game Sunday with Italy.

The sharp-shooting veteran, who came to Los Angeles from Denver in a three-team trade that included Atlanta this offseason, is reportedly expected to be ready for the Clippers’ training camp.

Gallinari was captured on video throwing a punch and striking a Netherlands player in the head Sunday.

The Italian federation announced on Twitter that Gallinari fractured the first metacarpal on his right hand and that the estimated recovery time was 40 days.

The 6-foot-10 forward came to L.A. after inking a sign-and-trade deal worth $63 million over three years.

Gallinari, 28, averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 63 games last season in Denver. He made 38.8% of his three-pointers.