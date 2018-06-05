Dodgers Dugout: Is it time to send Cody Bellinger to the minors?

We then go over to the seats/camera behind the first- or third-base field entrance and wait for the show. We film the show, and we go back upstairs and go over what we’re doing for in-game with the game producer and the field producers and the coordinator. I write down everything on note cards, so I can rehearse and refer to it if I forget. Then we have about an hour or so to kill before pre-game starts. I usually am still writing on the note cards because I’m just slow, and everyone else is talking in the office. Then I rehearse with the other in-game host about 10 minutes before we go live in stadium, usually on field or in the left- or right-field plaza. Once pregame ends, we usually go eat or just hang out in the office until our first in-game feature. I get to the feature location about an inning before. Recently, I was the only host, so I was running back and forth all game. And we just repeat that. And once we’re finished, we leave.