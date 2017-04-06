Yasiel Puig homers twice in Dodgers' 10-2 victory over Padres

Yasiel Puig crushed a pair of two-run home runs to back Brandon McCarthy’s superb pitching in a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The mercurial Puig, whom the Dodgers tried to trade before demoting to triple-A last August, has three home runs in two games. Thursday marked his first multiple-homer game since June 4, 2013 — that came in the second big league game of his career, also against the Padres — and helped the Dodgers win three of four games in the season-opening series against rebuilding San Diego.

McCarthy, who walked 15 and hit two batters in 8 1/3 innings of three August starts last season, gave up two runs and four hits in six innings of his 2017 debut, striking out four and walking one.

The veteran right-hander had excellent command of his fastball, which sat in the 93-mph range. He was also on target with his curve and cut fastball: of his 78 pitches, 52 were strikes. Relievers Luis Avilan and Chris Hatcher covered the final three innings.

Both of Puig’s homers came off Jered Weaver, the soft-throwing right-hander who was making his first regular-season start for the Padres after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Angels.

The first shot followed a Chase Utley walk in the second inning and came on a first-pitch, 85-mph fastball that Puig sent 415 feet in a high arc over the left-field wall.

With two outs in the fourth and Joc Pederson aboard on a walk, Weaver fell behind Puig, 2-0. With No. 8 hitter Austin Barnes on deck and McCarthy to follow, Weaver might have been better off conceding the at-bat and pitching around Puig.

But even with his diminished fastball velocity, Weaver has never been one to back down from a challenge. He tried to get Puig to chase a 78-mph slider. The pitch caught too much of the plate. Puig sent a laser over the left-field wall for a 4-0 lead.

McCarthy, after blanking the Padres on two hits through five innings, made one of his few mistakes in the sixth, hanging a curve that Wil Myers drove to right-center field for a two-run homer that cut Dodgers’ lead to 4-2.

McCarthy walked Yangervis Solarte. He recovered to strike out Ryan Schimpf with a 94-mph fastball to end the inning.

Puig, after a vicious swing through a Jarred Cosart 95-mph fastball on a 3-1 count in an attempt at his first three-homer game, walked to open the sixth and was rubbed out on Barnes’ fielder’s-choice grounder.

Enrique Hernandez ripped a pinch-hit, run-scoring double to left-center field for a 5-2 lead and took third on Andrew Toles’ grounder to second. Corey Seager walked, and he and Hernandez pulled off a double steal, Hernandez racing home when catcher Hector Sanchez threw to second for a 6-2 lead.

The Padres threatened in the seventh, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Leadoff man Travis Jankowski dragged a bunt oward first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who made a split-second decision to throw home — where his momentum was taking him — instead of making the more difficult play at first.

Barnes, the Dodgers catcher, received the throw and tagged out Hunter Renfroe to end the inning.

Four straight walks by San Diego reliever Christian Bethancourt and Seager’s bloop two-run double to left keyed a four-run rally in the seventh as the Dodgers pulled away.

