Dodgers manager Dave Roberts plays it cautious with Chris Taylor after first-inning injury

The Dodgers, already smarting from injuries to shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, saw outfielder Chris Taylor come out of the game in the first inning Wednesday with an apparent ankle injury.

Taylor, who entered the day batting .287 in 138 games, came up lame after trying to beat out an infield grounder. He wound up reaching on an error.

Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came out to check on Taylor, who took a few sprints along the right-field line and elected to stay in the game.

Seager, who is battling a sore elbow, followed with a walk, and Roberts sent Curtis Granderson in to run for Taylor.

The injury didn’t appear serious, but with the playoff opener on Oct. 6, Roberts played it cautiously. If Taylor is unavailable for the National League division series, it could create more playing time for Granderson, Enrique Hernandez, Joc Pederson and Andre Ethier.

But the Dodgers would have a tougher time replacing Taylor at the top of the batting order. Against right-handers, Chase Utley would be the likely choice. Second baseman Logan Forsythe and catcher Austin Barnes could hit leadoff against left-handers.

Unwelcome rest

After Sunday’s regular-season finale in Colorado, the Dodgers will return home for a four-day break, matching their longest of the season, before opening the NLDS.

Roberts said a long break can be challenging for a team in a sport that relies on timing and repetition.

“That’s the way the schedule was made out, and with that guys have to go prepare accordingly,” he added.

Roberts said the Dodgers will play simulated games, take live batting practice and go through regular workouts, something the team didn’t do during the four-day All-Star break in July.

The team won its first five games after that pause.

Roberts also said he would begin trimming the roster from the current 39 players to something closer to the playoff limit of 25 in the coming days.

”We have some guys we’re thinking about, but we haven’t have those conversations,” Roberts said.

Short hops

Roberts said neither Yu Darvish nor Alex Wood would pitch in the final regular-season series in Colorado. Left-hander Hyun Jin-Ryu, who took a line drive off his left forearm in his last start, is scheduled to pitch Friday and Clayton Kershaw will make an abbreviated start Saturday. Roberts said he had not chosen a starter for Sunday but said he plans to empty his bullpen.

