Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda cleared to resume baseball activity

This did not qualify as a bold proclamation. Clayton Kershaw is expected to miss more than a month with another lower back strain. Hyun-Jin Ryu is not projected to return from his torn groin muscle until after the All-Star break. And while Rich Hill threw his first bullpen session without bandages on his blistered finger on Saturday, he will need to make at least one minor league rehab outing before the team feels comfortable using him in a big league setting.