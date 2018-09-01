Dodgers welcome David Freese, Ryan Madson and other September additions

Verdugo and Toles have been regular starters in the past, and with Chris Taylor so prone to strikeouts, they could take some at-bats from him. But Roberts will not commit to using either player extensively just yet. The Dodgers already are splitting outfield time between Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Enrique Hernandez, Yasiel Puig and Taylor, and with Freese playing first base against left-handers, Bellinger may see even more time in the outfield.