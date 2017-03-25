Politics
Baseball: JSerra is starting to hit just in time for Trinity League

Eric Sondheimer
Varsity Times Insider

JSerra is gearing up for the start of Trinity League play next week against Servite. The Lions (3-3) swept a doubleheader from Valencia on Saturday, winning by scores of 11-3 and 22-5.

In the first game, Colin Townsend went four for five and Royce Lewis hit his first home run of the season. In the second game, David LeBoida hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBI. Blake Klassen had two hits and three RBI.

Danny Zimmerman hit his sixth home run of the season in Redondo’s 5-2 win over Saugus.

Calabasas defeated Muir, 4-3. Billy Melcher struck out two in his one inning of relief.

Birmingham defeated San Pedro, 7-0. Armando Yanez got the win. Johnny Tincher and Kevin Olmos each had three RBI.

Placentia Valencia defeated Great Oak, 8-6. Owen James, Carson Seymour, Kyle Bowser and Nick Charfauros each had two hits for Great Oak.

Simi Valley defeated La Habra, 2-1, in the Lions tournament. Jack Hodgins allowed four hits in six innings. The Pioneers also won, 7-0. Eric Wenig threw six shutout innings. Owen Sharts had two hits and two RBI.

Cleveland defeated Sylmar, 7-0. Max Yourist struck out five and allowed one hit. Greg Conklin, Connor Oswalt and Ben Schecter each had two hits. Myles Gonzales drove in three runs.

Tesoro defeated King, 4-3.

St. John Bosco swept a doubleheader from Canyon Country Canyon, 14-0, on a combined no-hitter, and 14-1.

Hart defeated Mira Costa, 3-1. Grant Thuente had two hits.

Loyola defeated Oregon Lincoln, 11-6. Joe Fortin contributed two doubles.

San Juan Hills defeated King, 3-1. San Clemente defeated Ayala, 8-4. Capistrano Valley defeated Ayala, 9-1. Connor Martin allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Cypress defeated Santa Margarita, 13-3. Isaiah Parra went four for five.

