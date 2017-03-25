Baseball: JSerra is starting to hit just in time for Trinity League

JSerra is gearing up for the start of Trinity League play next week against Servite. The Lions (3-3) swept a doubleheader from Valencia on Saturday, winning by scores of 11-3 and 22-5.

In the first game, Colin Townsend went four for five and Royce Lewis hit his first home run of the season. In the second game, David LeBoida hit a three-run home run and finished with five RBI. Blake Klassen had two hits and three RBI.

Danny Zimmerman hit his sixth home run of the season in Redondo’s 5-2 win over Saugus.

Calabasas defeated Muir, 4-3. Billy Melcher struck out two in his one inning of relief.

Birmingham defeated San Pedro, 7-0. Armando Yanez got the win. Johnny Tincher and Kevin Olmos each had three RBI.

Placentia Valencia defeated Great Oak, 8-6. Owen James, Carson Seymour, Kyle Bowser and Nick Charfauros each had two hits for Great Oak.

Simi Valley defeated La Habra, 2-1, in the Lions tournament. Jack Hodgins allowed four hits in six innings. The Pioneers also won, 7-0. Eric Wenig threw six shutout innings. Owen Sharts had two hits and two RBI.

Cleveland defeated Sylmar, 7-0. Max Yourist struck out five and allowed one hit. Greg Conklin, Connor Oswalt and Ben Schecter each had two hits. Myles Gonzales drove in three runs.

Tesoro defeated King, 4-3.

St. John Bosco swept a doubleheader from Canyon Country Canyon, 14-0, on a combined no-hitter, and 14-1.

Hart defeated Mira Costa, 3-1. Grant Thuente had two hits.

Loyola defeated Oregon Lincoln, 11-6. Joe Fortin contributed two doubles.

San Juan Hills defeated King, 3-1. San Clemente defeated Ayala, 8-4. Capistrano Valley defeated Ayala, 9-1. Connor Martin allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Cypress defeated Santa Margarita, 13-3. Isaiah Parra went four for five.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter