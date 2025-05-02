Prep talk: Final Trinity League baseball playoff spot to be decided Friday

Get ready for a day of drama in Trinity League baseball as Santa Margarita (6-8), Servite (5-9) and JSerra (5-9) battle to finish in third place and claim the league’s final automatic playoff spot. St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran clinched the first two spots.

Santa Margarita plays host to Servite in a 2:30 game Friday. The Eagles would finish third with a win. A Servite win would give the Friars two wins out of three games against Santa Margarita and the tiebreaker edge to claim third. But if JSerra upsets St. John Bosco and Servite beats Santa Margarita, there would be a three-way tie for third place, resulting in a possible play-in game next week.

Santa Margarita and Servite are in position to get an at-large playoff berth with a .500 or better overall record. JSerra is in jeopardy of not making the playoffs if it doesn’t get an automatic spot.

Playoff pairings will be announced May 12. …

The City Section Open Division baseball playoffs will have eight teams instead of 12 this season. The playoff games will be spread out with a Wednesday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule, giving an advantage to a school that relies on one top pitcher. Pairings will be announced May 10. The Open Division semifinals will be played at Cal State Northridge in a doubleheader.

