City Section football roundup: Some first-game stars and surprises

On the opening night of City Section football, there were some new stars emerging.

Reseda Coach Alonso Arreloa had been raving about the growth and development of Jalani Ellison, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior receiver-cornerback. And Ellison delivered on Friday night, catching a touchdown, running for a touchdown and returning an interception for a touchdown in Reseda's 42-6 win over Monroe. He had two interceptions on the night.

Quarterback Markell White of Fairfax rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Roosevelt.

Luca Diamont, the 15-year-old freshman quarterback at Venice and the younger brother of Indiana quarterback Zander Diamont, made an impressive high school debut, passing for three touchdowns and running for another in a 48-16 win over Granada Hills.

Westchester, a basketball school, upset South Gate, 38-22, taking advantage of turnovers and mistakes. Junior quarterback Jonathan Murphy had success finding receivers Kalen Simmons and Jamarie Blakey.

Hamilton hung tough with highly regarded Hawkins before losing, 27-6.

Narbonne showed why it's the best City Section team with a 34-12 win over Gardena Serra. Next up is Long Beach Poly on Friday at Veterans Stadium.

San Fernando, bolstered by players off a 10-0 JV team, shut out Cleveland, 24-0.

Canoga Park knocked off Taft, 22-20. Andrew Dion threw two touchdown passes. Alann Serna, an All-City receiver who transferred from Kennedy, had a TD in his Canoga Park debut.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter